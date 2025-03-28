Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 836 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

NYSE:KNF opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

