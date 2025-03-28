Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,180 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $7,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

