Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,048,921 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,754,000 after acquiring an additional 374,593 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
RSP opened at $174.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.10.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
