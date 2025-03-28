Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $307,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.67 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

