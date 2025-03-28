Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 15,516 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.