Financial Counselors Inc. Has $945,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after buying an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 194,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

