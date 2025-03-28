Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

