Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,817 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

