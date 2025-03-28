Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FDSB opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fifth District Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

