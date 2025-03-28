Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

