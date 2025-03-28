Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 3.8% increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

FLDB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

