Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 3.8% increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
FLDB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.