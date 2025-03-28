Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.17 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Japan Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 71.01%.

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FJV opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £194.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 144.10 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.49 ($2.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.17.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

