Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.48. 41,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

