Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.48. 41,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.19.
Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.92.
About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF
The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.