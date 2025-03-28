Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDCF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. 6,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

