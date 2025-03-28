FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Purchases $50,750.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FibroGen Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FibroGen by 430.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,194 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

