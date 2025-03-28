F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Acquires $356,500.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,931,169.60. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.6 %

FG opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FG. Barclays raised their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $72,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $5,421,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

