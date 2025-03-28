FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Down 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) was down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 2,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

FAT Brands Stock Down 12.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

