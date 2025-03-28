Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.