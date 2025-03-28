Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.5 %

Exelixis stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

