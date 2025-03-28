Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 1,069,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.2 days.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. 29,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Evolution Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.28%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

