Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.75). 8,720,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 2,066,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.