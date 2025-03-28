Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.75). 8,720,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 2,066,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Evoke
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.