Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.79). Approximately 2,599,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,954,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The firm has a market cap of £226.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

