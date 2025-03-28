Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.90 ($0.79). 4,320,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,992,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Evoke
