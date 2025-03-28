Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.90 ($0.79). 4,320,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,992,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.58. The company has a market capitalization of £226.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

