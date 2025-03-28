Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 20.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 20.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.73). Approximately 8,039,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,054,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.58. The stock has a market cap of £223.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

