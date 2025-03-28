Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 20.6% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.73). 7,646,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 2,048,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The company has a market capitalization of £224.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

