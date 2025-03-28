Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

