Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.58.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

