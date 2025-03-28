Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of £233.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.58.

Evoke (LON:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

