Evoke (LON:EVOK) Posts Earnings Results

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

LON EVOK traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 50.40 ($0.65). 3,952,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,629. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. Evoke has a 1-year low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,640 ($111.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

