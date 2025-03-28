Evoke (LON:EVOK) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Evoke (LON:EVOKGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

LON EVOK traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 50.40 ($0.65). 3,952,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,629. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. Evoke has a 1-year low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,640 ($111.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.