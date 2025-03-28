Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Posts Earnings Results

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.
Everplay Group Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of EVPL stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 270 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,994. Everplay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192.50 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.63.
Everplay Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
