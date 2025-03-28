Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,593. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned about 2.98% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

