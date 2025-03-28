Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 816.4% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $1.22 on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

