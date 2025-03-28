EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

EuroSite Power Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.