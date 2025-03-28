European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 189.9% increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 82.39 ($1.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £296.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monica Tepes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,004.66). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

