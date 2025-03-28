Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGFEY

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.