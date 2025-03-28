ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 497.0% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

SLVO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.06.

About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

