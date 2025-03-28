ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 171.7% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SIXS stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

