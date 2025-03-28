Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 28th (ABOS, AIR, APTO, ARM, ATRC, AXS, AYI, BABA, BITF, BRBY)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 28th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $4.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$3.75. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.54). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $119.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 300 ($3.88). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.75 to $5.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $211.00 to $177.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from C$41.00 to C$39.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$69.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.60 to $2.30. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($4.73). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $720.00 to $680.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $133.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $313.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $470.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $411.00 to $309.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $438.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $373.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $315.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $376.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $391.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $445.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $400.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,400 ($18.13) to GBX 1,500 ($19.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 565 ($7.31). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $147.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $740.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $113.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $16.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $210.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $38.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($6.15) to GBX 500 ($6.47). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($29.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.07). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.