Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 28th (ABOS, AIR, APTO, ARM, ATRC, AXS, AYI, BABA, BITF, BRBY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 28th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $4.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR)

had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$3.75. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.54). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $119.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 300 ($3.88). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.75 to $5.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $211.00 to $177.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from C$41.00 to C$39.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$69.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.60 to $2.30. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($4.73). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $720.00 to $680.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $133.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $313.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $470.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $411.00 to $309.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $438.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $373.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $315.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $376.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $391.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $445.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $400.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,400 ($18.13) to GBX 1,500 ($19.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 565 ($7.31). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $147.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $740.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $113.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $16.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $210.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $38.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($6.15) to GBX 500 ($6.47). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($29.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.07). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

