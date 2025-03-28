Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AIRJ FY2029 Earnings

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Montana Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montana Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIRJ opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.20. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies by 8,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Montana Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

