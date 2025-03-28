Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 4.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.44% of Equinix worth $403,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.39.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $825.31 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $898.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $908.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

