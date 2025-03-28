EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of EQT worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Down 1.2 %

EQT stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

