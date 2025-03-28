EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

EPE Special Opportunities Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The company has a market capitalization of £42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.22.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EPE Special Opportunities news, insider Heather Bestwick bought 6,548 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,394.41). Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.