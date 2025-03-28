EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

