EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,211,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,982,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Herc by 578.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 197,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Herc by 117.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Herc by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Herc Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HRI opened at $139.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.