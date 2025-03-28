EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,589 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $754.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.45. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

