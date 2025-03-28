EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

