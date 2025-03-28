EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 497,288 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after buying an additional 167,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 105.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

