EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 473,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,142. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

