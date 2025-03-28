EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $278,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,547 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.4 %

CLF opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

