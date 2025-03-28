EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $292,000 Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 161,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

